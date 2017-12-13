Hong Kong: Stocks rally ahead of Fed decision

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong shares rallied on Wednesday, bouncing back from the previous day's losses with financials buoyed by expectations the Federal Reserve will lift interest rates at the end of its policy meeting later in the day.

The Hang Seng Index jumped 1.49 per cent, or 428.22 points, to close at 29,222.10.

And the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index advanced 0.68 per cent, or 22.23 points, to 3,303.04 while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, gained 0.77 per cent, or 14.68 points, to 1,915.77.

AFP