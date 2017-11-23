Hong Kong: Stocks rally heads into sixth day

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks edged up slightly in the first few minutes of trade on Thursday, extending a winning streak into a sixth day, after breaking the 30,000 mark for the first time in a decade.

The Hang Seng Index rose 0.07 per cent, or 22.39 points, to 30,025.88.

But the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index slipped 0.16 per cent, or 5.45 points, to 3,425.01 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, lost 0.31 per cent, or 6.05 points, to 1,976.23.

AFP