Hong Kong: Stocks rally out of blocks

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks rose at the open on Thursday, extending their rally into a fourth day as energy firms were boosted by fresh gains in oil prices.

The Hang Seng Index rose 0.61 per cent, or 187.41 points, to 30,723.55.

And the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.31 per cent, or 9.90 points, to 3,169.05, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, added 0.12 per cent, or 2.11 points, to 1,836.67.

