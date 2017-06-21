Hong Kong: Stocks rally with Asia markets at open

[Hong Kong] Hong Kong stocks rose in line with Asian markets in early trade Tuesday, tracking a record close for the Dow and S&P 500 on Wall Street fuelled by an upbeat assessment of the US economy by a top Federal Reserve official.

The Hang Seng index added 0.40 per cent, or 103.88 points, to 26,028.43.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index was flat, edging up 0.18 points to 3,144.56, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, added 0.18 per cent, or 3.73 points, to 1,880.22.

