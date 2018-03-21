You are here

Home > Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks reverse early gains to end down

Wed, Mar 21, 2018 - 4:39 PM

HONG_KONG-STOCKS-MARKETS-091850.jpg
PHOTO: AFP

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks ended lower on Wednesday as a rally in energy firms was unable to help the broader market maintain early gains, with focus on a key Federal Reserve meeting later in the day.

The Hang Seng Index fell 0.43 per cent, or 135.41 points, to end at 31,414.52.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index shed 0.29 per cent, or 9.69 points, to 3,280.95 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, fell 0.73 per cent, or 13.72 points, to 1,858.61.

AFP

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

Mar 21, 2018
Real Estate

Far East-led consortium places 3 of total 15 bids for Holland site

BT_20180321_YOCOTEC19_3359257.jpg
Mar 21, 2018
Companies & Markets

Cotec Healthcare shares costs to deliver quality care in Vietnam

BT_20180321_RMNOBLE_3359173.jpg
Mar 21, 2018
Energy & Commodities

Shareholder sues Noble and execs, accuses them of inflating profits

Most Read

1 GuocoLand, Hong Leong group bag Pacific Mansion for S$980m, in second-biggest ever en bloc deal
2 MAS fines StanChart Singapore, StanChart Trust S$6.4m in total for breaches
3 Stocks to watch: StarHub, Noble, Keppel Corp
4 Alibaba pumps US$2b into Lazada to wage war in SEA e-commerce market
5 OCBC builds S$240m regional data centre
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_Noble _reuters.jpg
Mar 21, 2018
Companies & Markets

Noble founder Richard Elman resigns as non-executive director

Mar 21, 2018
Companies & Markets

Applications for Sasseur Reit IPO open on March 21; public tranche of 13.8m units at S$0.80 apiece

06590686.jpg
Mar 21, 2018
Stocks

Trading error erases US$3b from Taiwan oil heavyweight

2018-02-26T062740Z_419004453_RC12F44BD660_RTRMADP_3_HKEX-RESULTS.JPG
Mar 21, 2018
Stocks

Hong Kong Exchange's big bet on China suddenly under threat

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening