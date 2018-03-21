Hong Kong: Stocks reverse early gains to end down

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks ended lower on Wednesday as a rally in energy firms was unable to help the broader market maintain early gains, with focus on a key Federal Reserve meeting later in the day.

The Hang Seng Index fell 0.43 per cent, or 135.41 points, to end at 31,414.52.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index shed 0.29 per cent, or 9.69 points, to 3,280.95 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, fell 0.73 per cent, or 13.72 points, to 1,858.61.

AFP