Hong Kong: Stocks reverse early losses but dealers wary

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks recovered from an early sell-off to end in positive territory on Thursday but investors are keeping a close eye on Washington over fears Donald Trump's protectionist drive could spark a global trade war.

The Hang Seng Index added 0.34 per cent, or 106.09 points, to close at 31,541.10.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index was virtually unmoved, inching down 0.27 points to 3,291.11 while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, shed 0.22 per cent, or 4.10 points, to 1,874.41.

AFP