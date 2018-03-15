You are here

Home > Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks reverse early losses but dealers wary

Thu, Mar 15, 2018 - 4:31 PM

WL_hkstoc ks_150318.jpg
PHOTO: REUTERS

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks recovered from an early sell-off to end in positive territory on Thursday but investors are keeping a close eye on Washington over fears Donald Trump's protectionist drive could spark a global trade war.

The Hang Seng Index added 0.34 per cent, or 106.09 points, to close at 31,541.10.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index was virtually unmoved, inching down 0.27 points to 3,291.11 while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, shed 0.22 per cent, or 4.10 points, to 1,874.41.

AFP

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

m882444.JPG
Mar 15, 2018
Government & Economy

Banks commit to reskill, redeploy staff amid tech changes

Mar 15, 2018
Real Estate

IOI Properties removes HK Land as partner for prime CBD project

cs-generic-Budget2018-26.jpg
Mar 15, 2018
Government & Economy

Global trade war biggest risk for Singapore, say economists

Most Read

1 Grab Financial could disrupt banking sector
2 Singapore tops global smart city performance ranking in 2017: study
3 Graduate under-employment rises as more take to the gig economy
4 Singapore condo resale prices up 1.9% in February, units sold jump 11.3%: SRX Property
5 CDL prices penthouses at New Futura from S$39.8m each
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

China Vanke.JPG
Mar 15, 2018
Real Estate

Surbana Jurong, Vanke sign MOU to jointly develop industrial new towns in China

13as-bonus-kcs-1902.jpg
Mar 15, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

SG condo.jpg
Mar 15, 2018
Real Estate

Singapore private home sales fall 28% to 377 units in February from January: URA

Mar 15, 2018
Companies & Markets

STI dividends in 2018 to jump 29 per cent to massive S$20.9b: IHS Markit

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening