Hong Kong: Stocks rise ahead of a slew of China economic data

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks rose slightly on Monday, as fears of a full-blown Sino-US trade war receded ahead of a flurry of Chinese economic data in the coming weeks.

The Hang Seng index rose 0.2 per cent, to 29,994.26 points, while the China Enterprises Index gained 0.6 per cent, to 11,966.41 points.

A flurry of Chinese data in the coming weeks is expected to show that the world's second-largest economy remained strong in April, underpinned by a pickup in industrial output and a rebound in exports despite rising trade tensions with the United States.

China's main Shanghai Composite index closed up 1.48 percent at 3,091.0334 points, while its blue-chip CSI300 index ended up 1.58 per cent.

