Hong Kong: Stocks rise for a 4th session amid optimism in Asian markets

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong's benchmark stock index rose for a fourth session in a row on Thursday, amid bullish sentiment in the region that pushed Asian stocks to their highest level in a month.

At close of trade, the Hang Seng index was up 266.05 points or 0.9 per cent at 29,863.71. The Hang Seng China Enterprises index rose 0.57 per cent to 11,683.99.

China's main Shanghai Composite index closed up 0.65 per cent at 3,297.2059 points while its blue-chip CSI300 index ended up 0.7 per cent.

