Hong Kong: Stocks rise for a ninth day

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong shares went into the weekend with another rise, marking a ninth straight gain following more records on Wall Street and as energy firms benefited from a rally in oil prices.

The Hang Seng Index rose 0.25 per cent, or 78.16 points, to close at 30,814.64.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index added 0.18 per cent, or 6.04 points, to 3,391.75 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, edged up 0.04 per cent, or 0.84 points, to 1,941.80.

AFP