Hong Kong: Stocks rise for eleventh successive day

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks rose for an eleventh successive day on Tuesday, tracking a rally across global markets and following another record lead from Wall Street.

The Hang Seng Index climbed 0.36 per cent, or 111.88 points, to close at 31,011.41. The run matches a winning streak enjoyed in October 2012.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index climbed 0.13 per cent, or 4.42 points, to 3,413.90 - its eighth straight rise - and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, gained 0.32 percent, or 6.20 points, to 1,952.18.

AFP