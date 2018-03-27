You are here

Hong Kong: Stocks rise for second straight day

Tue, Mar 27, 2018 - 4:28 PM

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks rallied on Tuesday, extending the previous day's gains following a surge on Wall Street as fears about a possible US-China trade war eased.

The Hang Seng Index added 0.79 per cent, or 242.06 points, to end at 30,790.83.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index rose 1.05 per cent, or 32.93 points, to 3,166.65, and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, surged 2.20 per cent, or 39.34 points, to 1,829.69.

AFP

sentifi.com

