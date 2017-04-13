You are here

Home > Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks sink at open

Thursday, April 13, 2017 - 09:58

hk.jpg
PHOTO: REUTERS

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks opened lower Thursday, the final trading session this week ahead of the Good Friday holiday, with geopolitical tensions over North Korea and Syria weighing on investor sentiment.

The Hang Seng Index lost 0.58 per cent, or 140.08 points, to 24,173.42.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.26 per cent, or 8.61 points, to 3,265.22, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, dipped 0.13 per cent, or 2.68 points, to 2,004.32.

AFP

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Most Read

1 Singapore High Court cuts jail terms for Kong Hee and 5 City Harvest Church leaders
2 AGC file criminal reference with Court of Appeal over City Harvest Church verdict
3 Toh Tuck site tender overwhelms with 24 bids, topped by Malaysia's SP Setia
4 After SGX exit, OSIM heads for HK listing as V3 Group
5 Banks in Singapore still flexing muscle in recruitment, employment
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening