Hong Kong: Stocks sink at open

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks opened lower Thursday, the final trading session this week ahead of the Good Friday holiday, with geopolitical tensions over North Korea and Syria weighing on investor sentiment.

The Hang Seng Index lost 0.58 per cent, or 140.08 points, to 24,173.42.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.26 per cent, or 8.61 points, to 3,265.22, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, dipped 0.13 per cent, or 2.68 points, to 2,004.32.

AFP