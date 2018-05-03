Hong Kong: Stocks sink at open on Thursday

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks fell more than one per cent in the first few minutes of trade Thursday following losses on Wall Street, while energy firms retreated with oil prices.

The Hang Seng Index fell 1.04 per cent, or 318.40 points, to 30,405.48.

And the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.39 per cent, or 12.10 points, to 3,069.08, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, eased 0.32 per cent, or 5.68 points, to 1,769.22.

AFP