Hong Kong: Stocks sink day after breaching milestone

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks slid on Thursday, the day after ending above 30,000 for the first time in a decade, while concerns about a crackdown on risk sent Shanghai tumbling.

The Hang Seng Index retreated 0.99 per cent, or 295.55 points, to close at 29,707.94.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index fell 2.29 per cent, or 78.54 points, to 3,351.92 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, dropped 2.92 per cent, or 57.83 points, to 1,924.45.

AFP