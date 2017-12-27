Hong Kong: Stocks slightly up on return from Christmas

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks closed slightly higher on Wednesday after muted trading on the return from the four-day Christmas holiday.

The Hang Seng Index added 0.07 per cent, or 19.65 points, to close at 29,597.66.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.92 per cent, or 30.34 points, to 3,275.78, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, lost 0.70 per cent, or 13.22 points, to 1,878.80.

AFP