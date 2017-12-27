Hong Kong: Stocks slightly up on return from Christmas

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
Find out more at btsub.sg/promo
[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks closed slightly higher on Wednesday after muted trading on the return from the four-day Christmas holiday.
The Hang Seng Index added 0.07 per cent, or 19.65 points, to close at 29,597.66.
The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.92 per cent, or 30.34 points, to 3,275.78, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, lost 0.70 per cent, or 13.22 points, to 1,878.80.
AFP
Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
Find out more at btsub.sg/promo