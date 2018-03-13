Hong Kong: Stocks slip at the open of trade

[HONG KONG] Shares retreated in Hong Kong on opening on Tuesday as profit-takers moved in after three days of healthy gains, while there is some caution ahead of the release of key US inflation data.

The Hang Seng Index dipped 0.26 per cent, or 82.72 points, to 31,511.61.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index dipped 0.08 per cent, or 2.58 points, to 3,324.12 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, eased 0.14 per cent, or 2.66 points, to 1,906.18.

AFP