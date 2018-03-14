Hong Kong: Stocks snap 4-day rising streak on trade war fears

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks fell on Wednesday, breaking a four-day rising streak, as fears of a Sino-US trade war outweighed optimism from China's solid economic data.

The Hang Seng index fell 0.5 per cent to 31,435.01, while the China Enterprises Index lost 0.5 per cent to 12,684.52 points.

China's main Shanghai Composite index closed down 0.57 percent at 3,310.2389 points, while its blue-chip CSI300 index ended down 0.44 per cent.

REUTERS