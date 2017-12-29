Hong Kong: Stocks start day with gains

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong shares started Friday with small gains, extending the previous two days' rally and putting the market on course for a positive end of a stellar year.

The Hang Seng Index added 0.17 per cent, or 50.34 points, to 29,914.05.

But the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index was marginally lower, dipping 1.13 points to 3,295.25, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, was slightly up, adding 0.71 points to 1,888.05.

