Hong Kong: Stocks start week with fresh gains

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks surged more than one per cent on Monday, chalking up a sixth successive gain following another strong lead from Wall Street.

The Hang Seng Index rose 1.35 per cent, or 419.02 points, to close at 31,541.08.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index added 0.34 per cent, or 10.77 points, to 3,174.03 but the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, eased 0.10 per cent, or 1.89 points, to 1,823.25.

AFP