Hong Kong: Stocks start with gains

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks opened Monday with fresh gains, building on the positive finish to last week, with traders relieved that North Korea did not fire another missile at the weekend.

The Hang Seng Index rose 0.76 per cent, or 209.22 points, at 27,877.69.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index was barely moved, adding 0.11 points to 3,365.35 while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, edged up 0.14 per cent, or 0.74 points, to 1,976.61.

