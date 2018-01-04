You are here

Hong Kong: Stocks take winning streak to eighth day

Thu, Jan 04, 2018 - 4:26 PM

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks advanced again Thursday, marking the eighth-straight day of gains, as energy firms surge with oil prices.

The Hang Seng Index climbed 0.57 per cent, or 175.53 points, to close at 30,736.48.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index added 0.49 per cent, or 16.60 points, to 3,385.71 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, gained 0.36 per cent, or 6.96 points, to 1,940.96.

AFP

