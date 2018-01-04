Hong Kong: Stocks take winning streak to eighth day

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks advanced again Thursday, marking the eighth-straight day of gains, as energy firms surge with oil prices.
The Hang Seng Index climbed 0.57 per cent, or 175.53 points, to close at 30,736.48.
The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index added 0.49 per cent, or 16.60 points, to 3,385.71 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, gained 0.36 per cent, or 6.96 points, to 1,940.96.
AFP
