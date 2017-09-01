Hong Kong: Stocks up at open

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks began the day with gains on Friday as traders tracked a positive lead from Wall Street and Europe ahead of the release of key US jobs data later in the day.

The Hang Seng Index added 0.26 per cent, or 73.33 points, to 28,043.63.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index climbed 0.15 per cent, or 5.18 points, to 3,365.99 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, edged up 0.07 per cent, or 1.38 points, to 1,946.32.

AFP