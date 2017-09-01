Hong Kong: Stocks up at open

Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal
[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks began the day with gains on Friday as traders tracked a positive lead from Wall Street and Europe ahead of the release of key US jobs data later in the day.
The Hang Seng Index added 0.26 per cent, or 73.33 points, to 28,043.63.
The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index climbed 0.15 per cent, or 5.18 points, to 3,365.99 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, edged up 0.07 per cent, or 1.38 points, to 1,946.32.
AFP
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal