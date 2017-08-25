Hot stock: Beauty specialist Mary Chia Holdings' shares get a lift

SHARES of Mary Chia Holdings surged on Friday morning soon after trading in the counter resumed on news of a mandatory takeover bid at 11.1 Singapore cents by Suki Sushi.

As at 9.13am, the stock was up 4.9 Singapore cents or 73 per cent at 11.6 Singapore cents.

It was also actively traded with some one million shares worth S$113,000 done over the early session.

The offer price represents nearly a 66 per cent premium over Mary Chia's last traded price of 6.7 Singapore cents on Wednesday, prior to the trading halt.

It also stands at a premium of 93 per cent over the stock's one-month volume weighted average price.