You are here

Home > Stocks

Hot Stock: BRC Asia shares up on general offer from Esteel

Monday, September 11, 2017 - 12:45
navinsre@sph.com.sg@NavinSreBT

SHARES of mainboard-listed steel distributor BRC Asia jumped five Singapore cents or 5.8 per cent to 91 Singapore cents as at 12.28pm on news of a general offer for its shares.

It was also actively traded with some 5.3 million shares changing hands over the early session.

Esteel Enterprise is making a mandatory general offer for shares that it does not already own in BRC Asia at 92.5 Singapore cents a share.

Esteel made the offer after having acquired a 43.77 per cent stake in BRC Asia from Lingco Marine, Lingco Holdings, Seah Kiin Peng, Sin Teck Guan Private Limited and Lim Siak Meng last Friday.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

HG Metal Manufacturing, another mainboard-listed steel distributor which holds about 22.62 per cent of BRC Asia, has also signed a conditional agreement to accept the offer for its entire share, subject to shareholders' approval.

Once this goes through, the offer will become unconditional, the deal arranger ABN Amro NV (Singapore Branch), said.

HG Metal shares were trading at one Singapore cent or 1.7 per cent lower at 57 Singapore cents as at 12.28pm.

BRC Asia said it will appoint an independent financial adviser to advise its independent directors.
Nespresso
Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.

Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.

Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal

Editor's Choice

United Overseas Bank.JPG
Sep 11, 2017
Real Estate

UOB, HSBC join mortgage war with 3-year fixed-rate packages

AIA.JPG
Sep 11, 2017
Companies & Markets

AIA's new firm 'luring hundreds of rival agents'

BT_20170911_LMXPROP11_3079223.jpg
Sep 11, 2017
Real Estate

Private home prices to rise 10% by end-2018: Morgan Stanley

Most Read

1 UOB, HSBC join mortgage war with 3-year fixed-rate packages
2 AIA's new firm 'luring hundreds of rival agents'
3 Razer's first shave at cashless raises bumps
4 Former VP sentenced to 14 years jail for money laundering and cheating: CPIB
5 Private home prices to rise 10% by end-2018: Morgan Stanley
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

bp_cbd_110917_12.jpg
Sep 11, 2017
Government & Economy

Singapore business sentiment for Q4 2017 moderates but still optimistic: poll

Hurricane Irma 20249932.jpg
Sep 11, 2017
Government & Economy

US weather forecaster gauges economic cost of Harvey, Irma to be US$290b

Sep 11, 2017
Stocks

Broker's take: UK business parks seen growing Frasers Centrepoint's income base

Tee International.JPG
Sep 11, 2017
Stocks

Stocks to watch: TEE International, Advancer Global, BRC Asia, HG Metal, Trek 2000

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening