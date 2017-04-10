You are here

Home > Stocks

Hot stock: CWT shares surge on HNA offer

Monday, April 10, 2017 - 09:51
by
sandrea@sph.com.sg@AndreaSohBT

cwt.jpg
Shares of logistics group CWT surged on Monday morning following an offer by Hong Kong-listed HNA Holding Group to buy the firm for just under S$1.4 billion.
PHOTO: CWT

SHARES of logistics group CWT surged on Monday morning following an offer by Hong Kong-listed HNA Holding Group to buy the firm for just under S$1.4 billion.

The stock opened at S$2.26 and reached as high as S$2.28 in the early-morning trade.

At 9.37am, it was trading at S$2.27, up 9.7 per cent from its previous close; with almost 16 million shares having changed hands, it was one of the most active counters on Singapore Exchange (SGX).

The counter last traded at S$2.07 on April 6 before a trading halt was put in place.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

HNA on Sunday evening announced a pre-conditional voluntary general cash offer at S$2.33 a share for all issued and paid-up ordinary shares in CWT.

CWT shareholders representing 65.13 per cent of the total number of issued shares in the Singapore-listed entity have extended irrevocable written undertakings to HNA.

These include shares held by C&P Holdings and members of the founding families of Loi, Lim and Liao, behind CWT.

HNA said it wants to reserve the right to delist CWT from SGX once it receives acceptances from shareholders representing over 90 per cent of the issued shares in the company.

Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Most Read

1 Ezra chairman's villa in Sentosa Cove being sold
2 Singapore High Court cuts jail terms for Kong Hee and 5 City Harvest Church leaders
3 URA to tackle developers that misrepresent info: Lawrence Wong
4 Ital Auto to be new importer for Maserati
5 After SGX exit, OSIM heads for HK listing as V3 Group
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening