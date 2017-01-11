You are here

Home > Stocks

Hot stock: Jumbo sizzles in early Wednesday trading

Wednesday, January 11, 2017 - 10:06
by
jaccheok@sph.com.sg@JacCheokBT

36130360 - 21_09_2015 - jyjumbo22.jpg
ST PHOTO

JUMBO was the most actively-traded stock on Singapore Exchange on early Wednesday, jumping nearly 5 per cent to a high of S$0.74.

As at 9.55am, more than 36.5 million shares had changed hands. The stock opened at S$0.705, 0.5 Singapore cent higher than Tuesday's close of S$0.70.

On Tuesday, the food and beverage chain known for its chilli crab released its 2016 annual report and a circular to shareholders ahead of its Jan 26 extraordinary general meeting.

Last week, Jumbo said that it has, through its unit, entered into its first franchise agreement that would bring its brand to Vietnam.

Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Most Read

1 GLP confirms talks on possible sale
2 SLA buys back Raffles Country Club site to make way for KL-Singapore High-Speed Rail
3 Financial firms in Singapore must now establish tax residency status of customers: Iras
4 Singapore prosecutors charge 5th person in 1MDB probe
5 Car COE premiums rise
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening