Hot stock: Jumbo sizzles in early Wednesday trading

JUMBO was the most actively-traded stock on Singapore Exchange on early Wednesday, jumping nearly 5 per cent to a high of S$0.74.

As at 9.55am, more than 36.5 million shares had changed hands. The stock opened at S$0.705, 0.5 Singapore cent higher than Tuesday's close of S$0.70.

On Tuesday, the food and beverage chain known for its chilli crab released its 2016 annual report and a circular to shareholders ahead of its Jan 26 extraordinary general meeting.

Last week, Jumbo said that it has, through its unit, entered into its first franchise agreement that would bring its brand to Vietnam.