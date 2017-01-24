You are here

Hot stock: SingHaiyi queried over unusual trading activity

Tuesday, January 24, 2017 - 11:32
by
vshiao@sph.com.sg@VivienShiaoBT

PROPERTY development group SingHaiyi was queried by the Singapore Exchange (SGX) over "unusual price and volume movements" of its shares on Tuesday.

As at 11.14am, the counter was up 15 per cent, or 1.6 Singapore cents, to 12.2 cents, after opening at 10.6 Singapore cents on Tuesday.

Some 14.6 million shares traded hands.

