You are here

Home > Stocks

Hot Stock: SPH falls 3.7% on heavy trading

Monday, September 11, 2017 - 13:10
haoxiang@sph.com.sg@HaoxiangCaiBT

AHEAD of full-year results due in October, shares in media and property group Singapore Press Holdings (SPH) were hotly traded on Monday, falling 10 Singapore cents to S$2.64, or 3.7 per cent, as at 1pm.

More than 9.5 million shares were traded, making it the top stock by value traded.

According to a report by UOB Kay Hian on Aug 31, where the broker did a page count, advertisements at flagship paper The Straits Times continued to decline year on year in the group's fourth quarter, which ended on Aug 31.

Total advertisements were flat quarter on quarter. Yet, it is too early to call a bottom, the broker said.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"Underlying structural issues persist, as noted by the widening divergence in print revenue and GDP (gross domestic product), where a strong correlation used to exist."

It had maintained a "hold" call and a target price of S$2.85 and an entry price of S$2.60, noting that SPH's share price is not expected to decline sharply unless advertising sees a larger-than-expected decline.
Nespresso
Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.

Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.

Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal

Editor's Choice

United Overseas Bank.JPG
Sep 11, 2017
Real Estate

UOB, HSBC join mortgage war with 3-year fixed-rate packages

AIA.JPG
Sep 11, 2017
Companies & Markets

AIA's new firm 'luring hundreds of rival agents'

BT_20170911_LMXPROP11_3079223.jpg
Sep 11, 2017
Real Estate

Private home prices to rise 10% by end-2018: Morgan Stanley

Most Read

1 UOB, HSBC join mortgage war with 3-year fixed-rate packages
2 AIA's new firm 'luring hundreds of rival agents'
3 Razer's first shave at cashless raises bumps
4 Former VP sentenced to 14 years jail for money laundering and cheating: CPIB
5 Private home prices to rise 10% by end-2018: Morgan Stanley
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

bp_cbd_110917_12.jpg
Sep 11, 2017
Government & Economy

Singapore business sentiment for Q4 2017 moderates but still optimistic: poll

Hurricane Irma 20249932.jpg
Sep 11, 2017
Government & Economy

US weather forecaster gauges economic cost of Harvey, Irma to be US$290b

Sep 11, 2017
Stocks

Broker's take: UK business parks seen growing Frasers Centrepoint's income base

Tee International.JPG
Sep 11, 2017
Stocks

Stocks to watch: TEE International, Advancer Global, BRC Asia, HG Metal, Trek 2000

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening