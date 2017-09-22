You are here

Home > Stocks

Hot stock: Tat Hong shares surge 16% after trading resumes

Fri, Sep 22, 2017 - 1:49 PM
UPDATED Fri, Sep 22, 2017 - 5:48 PM
navinsre@sph.com.sg@NavinSreBT

CRANE specialist Tat Hong Holdings, which resumed trading on Friday, gained 12.3 per cent or S$0.05 to S$0.455 as at 1.31pm.

More than 8.4 million shares changed hands during the early session, a significant jump from the three million shares traded before the trading halt was requested at 3.18pm on Thursday.

It finished the day 16 per cent higher at S$0.47; some 14.8 million shares changed hands, landing it among the top 20 most active counters on the market.

The halt was requested on Thursday following a 5 per cent jump in its share price. Tat Hong later revealed it had been approached by certain parties on a potential transaction.

"The discussions are ongoing and there is no certainty or assurance whatsoever that any transaction will arise from these discussions," Tat Hong said in a filing to the Singapore Exchange.

Tat Hong will make make further announcements as deemed appropriate, it said.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

BT_20170922_CCT_3097620.jpg
Sep 22, 2017
Real Estate

CCT climbs CBD ladder with S$2.1b purchase of Asia Square Tower 2

yaohui-mrera-0790.jpg
Sep 22, 2017
Real Estate

ERA Realty marks return to SGX

Sep 22, 2017
Energy & Commodities

Poor showing by Singapore firms on WWF's palm-oil scorecard

Most Read

1 Great Eastern's 3-year 2.05% endowment plan selling well: company official
2 Poh Tiong Choon chairman makes S$1.30/shr takeover offer
3 CCT to buy Asia Square Tower 2 for S$2.09b
4 The Duck that lays the Golden egg
5 Stocks to watch: Keppel Corp, ST Engineering, UEL
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

JK_generics15.jpg
Sep 22, 2017
Banking & Finance

CPF members to benefit from extension of 4% minimum interest rate

JK_generics15.jpg
Sep 22, 2017
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Sep 22, 2017
Companies & Markets

Cromwell European Reit listing put on freeze over 'market conditions'

IMG-20170829-WA0001.jpg
Sep 22, 2017
Companies & Markets

SingHaiyi-led group wins Sun Rosier tender for S$271m

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening