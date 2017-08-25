You are here

Hot stock: Thakral shares soar on big sale of warehouse properties in Hong Kong

Friday, August 25, 2017
SHARES of Thakral Corp has jumped 7.5 Singapore cents or nearly 15 per cent to 58.5 Singapore cents as at 10.55 am on news that it has accepted a successful bid of HK$420 million (S$74.07 million) for its warehouse properties in Hong Kong.

Trading in the counter was halted on Thursday pending the announcement and resumed on Friday.

The bid by Good Hour International was received at the close of the public tender on Thursday and represented a significant premium of HK$205 million above the net book value of the properties, said Thakral.

