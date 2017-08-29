You are here

Home > Stocks

Insurers among biggest decliners in S&P 500 as Harvey costs loom

Monday, August 28, 2017 - 23:11

BT_20170828_NAHHARVEY28RDJQ_3057652.jpg
Insurance stocks were among the biggest decliners in the S&P 500 Index as investors weighed the impact of home and auto damages tied to Hurricane Harvey, which hit Texas as a Category 4 storm over the weekend.
PHOTO: AFP

[NEW YORK] Insurance stocks were among the biggest decliners in the S&P 500 Index as investors weighed the impact of home and auto damages tied to Hurricane Harvey, which hit Texas as a Category 4 storm over the weekend.

Travelers Cos dropped 2.9 per cent, the third-biggest drop in the benchmark index, and Progressive Corp slipped 2.6 per cent at 10:08am in New York.

Harvey is expected to cause as much as US$30 billion in damages, according to an early estimate from Chuck Watson of Enki Research. He said about two-thirds of that sum won't be covered by insurers because much of it was caused by flooding, which is backstopped by the US government.

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co, which isn't publicly traded, has the largest share in the market for home coverage in Texas, followed by Allstate Corp.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"The greatest risk for insurers would likely be from windstorm damage and storm surge rather than flooding from heavy rain," Barclays Plc analysts led by Jay Gelb said Monday in a note to clients.

"We tend to view homeowners' insurers as having the most exposure in a hurricane, although private market homeowners' insurance does not typically cover losses from flooding."

Allstate dropped 1.6 per cent, while XL Group Ltd fell 3.2 per cent.

BLOOMBERG

Nespresso
Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.

Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.

Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal

Editor's Choice

BT_20170828_YINLIFE28_3057604.jpg
Aug 28, 2017
Government & Economy

Playing instrumental role in the world's life science sector

BT_20170828_VKAIRBNBTURNY5US_3057819.jpg
Aug 28, 2017
Companies & Markets

Airbnb offers concessions to get home-sharing rules relaxed

BT_20170828_SEVANDA24A_3057611.jpg
Aug 28, 2017
Transport

S'pore electric supercar shows blossoming of what country can do

Most Read

1 What it's really like to own a Ferrari in Singapore
2 Govt studying plan to sell large land plots in Jurong Lake District
3 Airbnb offers concessions to get home-sharing rules relaxed
4 Amber Park up for collective sale for at least S$768m
5 Ferraris take over Singapore roads for a day
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

file6ud8l5wbm3r1i1oetaeo.jpg
Aug 28, 2017
Banking & Finance

Sing dollar surges after Jackson Hole; local interest rates gain too

election.jpg
Aug 28, 2017
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

election.jpg
Aug 28, 2017
Government & Economy

Nomination Day for Presidential Election set for Sept 13, Polling Day on Sept 23

Aug 28, 2017
Companies & Markets

Mapletree Logistics Trust to acquire Hong Kong warehouse for HK$4.8 billion

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening