Malaysia: Shares close higher on Friday

Friday, September 1, 2017 - 17:27

PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

MALAYSIA share prices closed higher on Friday with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index up 12.020 points to 1,773.160.

Volume was 1.825 billion lots worth RM2.210 billion.

Gainers outnumbered losers 480 to 375.

