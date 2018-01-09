You are here

Malaysia: Shares close higher on Monday

Mon, Jan 08, 2018 - 5:22 PM

MALAYSIA share prices closed higher on Monday with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index up 14.18 points to 1,832.15.

Volume was 6.96 billion lots worth RM4.6 billion.

Gainers far outnumbered losers 853 to 312.

