Malaysia: Shares close higher on Monday

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
Find out more at btsub.sg/promo
MALAYSIA share prices closed higher on Monday with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index up 14.18 points to 1,832.15.
Volume was 6.96 billion lots worth RM4.6 billion.
Gainers far outnumbered losers 853 to 312.
Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
Find out more at btsub.sg/promo