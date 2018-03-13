You are here

Malaysia: Shares close higher on Monday

Mon, Mar 12, 2018 - 5:35 PM

MALAYSIAN stocks closed higher on Monday, with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index up 17.30 points to 1,861.22.

Volume was 2.47 billion shares worth RM2.4 billion.

Gainers outnumbered losers by 558 to 360.

