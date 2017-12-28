Malaysia: Shares close higher on Thursday

You are here

MALAYSIA share prices closed higher on Thursday with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index up 7.34 points to 1,779.10.

Volume was 2.6 billion lots worth RM 2.1 billion.

Gainers narrowly outnumbered losers 467 to 444.

