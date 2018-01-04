Malaysia: Shares close higher on Thursday

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
MALAYSIA share prices closed higher on Thursday with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index up 10.66 points to 1,803.45.
Volume was five billion lots worth RM3.3 billion.
Gainers more than doubled losers 716 to 353.
