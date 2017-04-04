You are here
Malaysia: Shares close higher on Tuesday
Tuesday, April 4, 2017 - 17:36
MALAYSIA share prices closed higher on Tueaday with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index up 1.700 points to 1,747.190.
Volume was 3.974 billion lots worth RM2.871 billion.
Gainers outnumbered losers 533 to 384.
