Malaysia: Shares close higher on Tuesday

MALAYSIA share prices closed higher on Tuesday with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index up 7.120 points to 1,789.860.
Volume was 3.664 billion lots worth RM2.254 billion.
Gainers outnumbered losers 489 to 395.
