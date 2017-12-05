Malaysia: Shares close higher on Tuesday

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
MALAYSIA share prices closed higher on Tuesday, with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index up 11.71 points to 1,724.84.
Volume was 1.8 billion lots worth RM2.2 billion.
Losers outnumbered gainers 624 to 298.
