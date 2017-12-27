Malaysia: Shares close higher on Wednesday

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
Find out more at btsub.sg/promo
MALAYSIA share prices closed higher on Wednesday with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index up 11.77 points to 1,771.76 .
Volume was 2.3 billion lots worth RM2 billion.
Gainers far outnumbered losers 578 to 334.
Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
Find out more at btsub.sg/promo