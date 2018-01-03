Malaysia: shares close higher on Wednesday

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
Find out more at btsub.sg/promo
MALAYSIAN stocks closed higher on Wednesday with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index up 10.09 points to 1,792.79.
Volume was 5.11 billion shares worth RM3.67 billion.
Gainers outnumbered losers by 771 to 305.
Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
Find out more at btsub.sg/promo