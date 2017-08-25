Malaysia: Shares close lower on Friday

Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.
MALAYSIA share prices closed lower on Friday with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index down 6.330 points to 1,769.170.
Volume was 2.005 billion lots worth RM1.934 billion.
Losers outnumbered Gainers 323 to 546.
