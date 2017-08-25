You are here

Malaysia: Shares close lower on Friday

Friday, August 25, 2017 - 17:26

MALAYSIA share prices closed lower on Friday with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index down 6.330 points to 1,769.170.

Volume was 2.005 billion lots worth RM1.934 billion.

Losers outnumbered Gainers 323 to 546.

