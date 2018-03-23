You are here

Malaysia: shares close lower on Friday

Fri, Mar 23, 2018 - 5:45 PM

MALAYSIAN stocks closed lower on Friday with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index down 11.65 points to 1,865.22. Volume was 2.09 billion shares worth RM2.15 billion.

Losers outnumbered gainers by 827 to 190.

