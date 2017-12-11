Malaysia: shares close lower on Monday

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
MALAYSIAN stocks closed lower on Monday with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index down 1.78 points to 1,719.47.
Volume was 1.64 billion shares worth RM1.96 billion.
Gainers outnumbered losers by 444 to 409.
