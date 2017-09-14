Malaysia: Shares close lower on Thursday

Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.
MALAYSIA share prices closed lower on Thursday with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index down 4.700 points to 1,781.370.
Volume was 1.809 billion lots worth RM1.891 billion.
Losers outnumbered gainers 492 to 397.
