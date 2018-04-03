You are here

Malaysia: Shares close lower on Tuesday

Tue, Apr 03, 2018 - 5:27 PM

PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

MALAYSIAN stocks closed lower on Tuesday, with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index down 7.57 points to 1,850.78. Volume was 1.89 billion shares worth RM1.90 billion.

Losers outnumbered gainers by 699 to 236.

