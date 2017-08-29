You are here

Malaysia: Shares close lower on Tuesday

Tuesday, August 29, 2017 - 17:26

MALAYSIA share prices closed lower on Tuesday with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index down 8.350 points to 1,761.140.

Volume was 1.456 billion lots worth RM1.831 billion.

Losers outnumbered gainers 622 to 274.

