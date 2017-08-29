Malaysia: Shares close lower on Tuesday

Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.
MALAYSIA share prices closed lower on Tuesday with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index down 8.350 points to 1,761.140.
Volume was 1.456 billion lots worth RM1.831 billion.
Losers outnumbered gainers 622 to 274.
