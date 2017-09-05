Malaysia: Shares close lower on Tuesday

Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.
MALAYSIA share prices closed lower on Tuesday with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index down 3.530 points to 1,769.630.
Volume was 2.527 billion lots worth RM2.177 billion.
Losers outnumbered gainers 596 to 364.
