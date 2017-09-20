You are here

Malaysia: Shares close lower on Wednesday

Wed, Sep 20, 2017 - 5:21 PM

MALAYSIA share prices closed lower on Wednesday with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index down 3.08 points to 1,773.58.

Volume was 3.1 billion lots worth RM2.4 billion.

Losers outnumbered gainers 476 to 377.

