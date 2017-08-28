Malaysia: Shares end 0.32 points higher

Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal
MALAYSIA share prices ended higher on Monday with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index up 0.32 points to 1,769.49.
Volume was 1.77 billion lots worth RM1.64 billion.
Losers outnumbered gainers 579 to 298.
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal