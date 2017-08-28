You are here

Malaysia: Shares end 0.32 points higher

Monday, August 28, 2017 - 17:34

PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

MALAYSIA share prices ended higher on Monday with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index up 0.32 points to 1,769.49.

Volume was 1.77 billion lots worth RM1.64 billion.

Losers outnumbered gainers 579 to 298.

